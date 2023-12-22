HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,953 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 21,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

