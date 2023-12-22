HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 702 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Aflac by 3.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Aflac by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Aflac by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 267,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 37,647 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,064,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Aflac by 7.1% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Aflac Stock Up 0.6 %

AFL opened at $81.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.94. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

