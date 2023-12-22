HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 108,197 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 2,036.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,197 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ciena by 5,220.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after buying an additional 5,816,096 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Ciena by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,286,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,119,000 after purchasing an additional 907,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ciena by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ciena by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,838,000 after purchasing an additional 424,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,744,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,741,000 after purchasing an additional 294,015 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $197,135.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,646,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $181,300.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,784.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $197,135.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,646,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,163 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

