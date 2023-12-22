HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VPL stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

