HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $154.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $157.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.13.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

