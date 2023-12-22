HB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $103.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.75. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.72 and a 12-month high of $104.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

