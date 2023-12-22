HB Wealth Management LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.11. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.