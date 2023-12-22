HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,389 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 111,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.3% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSBD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 33.23% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.39%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

