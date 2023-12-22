HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,725 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

