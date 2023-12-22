HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAA. Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.62.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $132.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $176.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.78%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.