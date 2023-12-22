HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 76,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

