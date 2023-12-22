HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,807 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPD opened at $26.14 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

