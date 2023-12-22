HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,544 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $79.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $79.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

