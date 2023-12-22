HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 34 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGM stock opened at $446.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $410.12 and its 200-day moving average is $398.98. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $272.47 and a 52 week high of $448.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.