HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 379 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

