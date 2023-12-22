HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is Ativo Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ativo Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 3.6% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 363.2% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,325 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.7% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 300,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,533 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 219.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 30.5% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,621,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,706,000 after acquiring an additional 24,831 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

