HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,832 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,166 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fithian LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

NYSE HDB opened at $66.62 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $55.95 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.13.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

