Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,912,000 after buying an additional 1,420,324 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,588,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,454,000 after buying an additional 77,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after buying an additional 408,264 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,325,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after buying an additional 220,339 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

