Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $23.32 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $146.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

