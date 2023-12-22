Hengehold Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.02.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.