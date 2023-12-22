Hengehold Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $107.06. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.29.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

