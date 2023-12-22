Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 526 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.71 billion, a PE ratio of -117.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $47.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.