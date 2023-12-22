Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 204,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 374.7% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

