Herbst Group LLC Acquires 115 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Herbst Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,835 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,484,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 272,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,871,000 after acquiring an additional 179,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $571.68. The stock had a trading volume of 204,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,056. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $336.15 and a 12 month high of $575.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.123 dividend. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

