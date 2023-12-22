Herbst Group LLC Acquires 400 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Herbst Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Price Performance
Shares of LHX traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.24. The stock had a trading volume of 75,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,425. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.43 and a 200 day moving average of $185.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.
L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.
Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies
In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX
L3Harris Technologies Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than L3Harris Technologies
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Get ready to ring in the New Year with these upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.