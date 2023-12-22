Herbst Group LLC Acquires 900 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Herbst Group LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $85.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.68.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.51%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

