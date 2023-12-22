Herbst Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Herbst Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $1,721,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $1,721,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,192 shares of company stock valued at $26,501,135. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.07. The company had a trading volume of 566,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,231. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,276.29, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

