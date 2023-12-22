Herbst Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Herbst Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PANW traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.08. 817,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,616,928. The company has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.32 and its 200 day moving average is $248.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,543,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at $253,543,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

