Herbst Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Herbst Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.9% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.49. 881,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,036,790. The stock has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average is $58.12.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

