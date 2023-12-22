Herbst Group LLC Boosts Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 3.4% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Herbst Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,860,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,599,000.

AMLP traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 145,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,652. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $44.43.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

