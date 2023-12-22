Herbst Group LLC Buys 300 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 2.5% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its position in ONEOK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after buying an additional 95,725 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in ONEOK by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,659,000 after buying an additional 618,166 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,998,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,006,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE OKE traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $70.23. The company had a trading volume of 471,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,551. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average is $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

