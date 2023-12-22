Herbst Group LLC Buys 850 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 2.5% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.81. 99,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,255. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.24.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

