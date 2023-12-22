Herbst Group LLC Cuts Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Herbst Group LLC reduced its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,900 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. 3,742,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,364,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock worth $87,716,006. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

