Herbst Group LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Herbst Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Door Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $2,134,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,973,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,449,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,692,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $92.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average of $78.01.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

