Herbst Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Herbst Group LLC lessened its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 425.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 230.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.73. 91,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,657. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $70.36 and a 52-week high of $96.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average is $85.29.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.90 million. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

