Herbst Group LLC Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Herbst Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 2.3% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,109. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

