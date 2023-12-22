Herbst Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Herbst Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises 2.4% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,405,000 after buying an additional 853,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after buying an additional 575,007 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 21.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $668,923,000 after buying an additional 532,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.9 %

Albemarle stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.63. 434,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,207. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.89.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.32.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

