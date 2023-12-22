Herbst Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Herbst Group LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 2.0% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.70. 67,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

