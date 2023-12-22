Herbst Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Herbst Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,997,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.27. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.