Herbst Group LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Herbst Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after buying an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,844. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $132.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.74. The stock has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

