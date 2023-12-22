Herbst Group LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Herbst Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.6% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $3,974,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,546,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,443,066.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $3,974,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,546,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,443,066.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 860,552 shares of company stock valued at $195,997,433. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.85. 734,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,506,580. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.59 and a fifty-two week high of $268.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

