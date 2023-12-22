Herbst Group LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Herbst Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Herbst Group LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.85. 749,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,918. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

