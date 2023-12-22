Herbst Group LLC Has $725,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Herbst Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,467,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,308.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,028 shares of company stock worth $2,941,865 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.7 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.52. 121,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,764. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.71, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRM

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.