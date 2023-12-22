Herbst Group LLC Has $929,000 Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Herbst Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 157,734 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.1% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% during the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,018,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 177,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.38. 4,331,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,921,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

