Herbst Group LLC Has $977,000 Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Herbst Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 196,221.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,716,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,358,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,104,000 after buying an additional 3,187,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 238,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,121. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $42.49.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.87.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

