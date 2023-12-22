Herbst Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Herbst Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,950 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,916,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,837,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 629,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 45,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 202,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

BUG stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.55. 34,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.75 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

