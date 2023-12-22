Herbst Group LLC Purchases 16,975 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Herbst Group LLC grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 1.7% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,781,063. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

