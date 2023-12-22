Herbst Group LLC Purchases 305 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Herbst Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Herbst Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,331 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

