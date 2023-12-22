Herbst Group LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Herbst Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,234. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

