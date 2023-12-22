Herbst Group LLC Sells 4,273 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Herbst Group LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSBD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth $383,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.4% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 37,389 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth $111,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 96,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 227,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,403. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 33.23% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.62 million. Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.39%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.